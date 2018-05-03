PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was arrested last week in a collision at a scenic lookout that left two people with major injuries in Palmdale.

California Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on April 26 on State Route 14 approaching the scenic lookout Lamont Odett Vista Point, near Palmdale Lake.

An off-duty officer driving a 2017 Honda Accord north on the highway lost control and drove into Vista Point, slamming into a parked 2017 Mitsubishi which had two occupants, a male and a female.

Both occupants were rushed to Palmdale Regional Medical Center with major injuries, CHP said.

The officer, who CHP would not identify, was eventually booked into the L.A. County Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on felony charges of driving under the influence, CHP confirmed.

LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.