STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Angelenos who have never had the fortune of biting into a slice of the best pizza in the country finally have a chance to indulge without having to buy the plane ticket, though a plane is involved.

JetBlue announced this week that, as part of its “Pie in the Sky” campaign, it will be “flying cheese and pepperoni pizzas from JFK to LAX. Coast to coast. Crust to crust,” from May 9 to May 11, according to the airline’s website. The company said it will be delivering 350 pizzas a day starting at 12 midnight Pacific Standard Time each day.

Cheese is going for $12, while pepperoni will cost $15.

The ‘za — yes, that’s an obnoxious thing to call it — will come from Patsy’s Pizzeria, the self-proclaimed “undisputed premier pizza dynasty in New York and arguably in all of The United States.”

Giving credence to that claim is legendary New Yorker and pizza super-fan Spike Lee, who appeared in a promo video with Patsy’s owner Frank Brija, showing Angelenos proper Patsy’s pie etiquette.

People wanting to get in on the transcontinental trattoria treats can plug in their zip code at jetblue.pizza to check if they are in the delivery zone.

Unfortunately, the folks at CBSLA will have to go stand in another zip code, as we are not in the delivery area.