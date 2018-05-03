CASTAIC (CBSLA) — The former Los Angeles Police Department sergeant who went to prison for his involvement in the Rodney King beating was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his SUV into a parked car in the Castaic area, a California Highway Patrol officer said Wednesday.

According to CHP Officer Eric Priessman, Stacey Koon, 67, was driving a 1999 white GMC Yukon when he allegedly struck a parked 2004 silver Ford Super Duty pickup at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Heather Lane west of Greenwood Place.

Officials say Koon suffered no visible injuries and was driving alone at the time of the crash.

Koon submitted to a blood test and was over the legal limit by a “decent amount,” CHP officials said.

Subsequently, the 67-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and taken in custody.

“Mr. Koon remained polite and cooperative throughout the incident,” Priessman said.

Koon was booked at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station and has since been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)