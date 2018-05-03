“Extreme Cut Out Pant is a high rise pant with large statement cutouts on front and back,” says Carmar’s website listing of the jeans. The attention-grabbing trousers have a “relax fit” and a 10.5-inch front zipper – to cover up what’s left to see.

After all, the company says, it caters to “the free-spirited generation of today.”

Carmar’s Instagram page recently posted a photo with a model featuring the edgy jeans, with the caption: “The Extreme Cut Out Pant, for those who dare to bare.” Users of the social media platform commented on the jeans, confused as to who would actually “dare to bare.”

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Make them yourself people…” one Instagram user said.

“Good thing they have a zipper and a button at the crotch otherwise she’d be over exposed,” said another.

“Who ever buys these jeans for $168 is out of their mind,” said an astounded commenter.

Perhaps the novelty of the jeans, combined with the bold fashion statement, has struck a chord with consumers. Carmar’s website says the jeans are sold out and the company is taking email requests to be added to the waiting list.