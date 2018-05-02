Filed Under:Azusa

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Azusa Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of South Enid Avenue. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim’s name was not released.

There was no immediate information on a suspect or a motive. Investigators are unsure if the shooting was gang related, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

