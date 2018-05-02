BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — You might like the look of the front of your car without a license plate but police don’t and they are cracking down in Beverly Hills

As CBSLA’s Crystal Cruz reports, Beverly Hills PD is citing people for going plateless, claiming these cars are hard to find when a driver commits a crime like a hit and run. It’s also hard to find toll road cheaters.

“I’ve lived in states where you have to have both and I’ve never had the front one so I’m an offender and lawbreaker. Yes I am,” said Bruce Olson.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with crime. Some cars don’t come installed with them,” said Alex.

Like an Audi, Range Rover or a swanky Mercedes.

Some people don’t like the idea of drilling holes into a car they paid 6 figures for. Instead drivers leave dealer papers on, also a no no longer than 90 days.

“I really don’t think I should get a ticket for that. I have a plate on the backside. I think it should be enough,” said Udi Dahan.

Fix it ticket starts at $25 with proof it’s fixed and jumps up around $200 if not fixed.