CBS News — The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.

Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the complaint in federal court in New York on Monday. At issue is a tweet Mr. Trump made in which he dismissed a composite sketch that Daniels says depicted a man who threatened her in 2011 to stay quiet about her alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.

In the tweet earlier in April, Mr. Trump said: “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The filing says the tweet was “false and defamatory,” arguing that Mr. Trump was speaking about Daniels and that he “knew that his false, disparaging statement would be read by people around the world, as well as widely reported.”

Clifford argues that Mr. Trump’s statement paints her as a liar and that it has exposed her “to hatred, contempt, ridicule, and shame, and discouraged other from associating or dealing with her.” She states this damages exceed $75,000.

Moments ago, we filed this lawsuit against Mr. Trump for his recent irresponsible and defamatory statements about my client @stormydaniels. He is well aware of what transpired and his complicity. We fully intend on bringing it to light. #buckleup #bastahttps://t.co/ZuBjI1EY9z — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 30, 2018