WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A movie shoot led to a lot of confusion, fear and a massive police response in Woodland Hills Monday night.

Cast members wearing ski masks and carrying prop weapons were spotted by neighbors in the 5200 block of Tendilla Ave., prompting a response from the LAPD.

CBS2/KCAL9 is told several people were ordered out of their houses and questioned.

Police shut down the shoot, stating permits had not been pulled.

No arrests had been made at the time of this report.