LONG BEACH (CBSLA/AP) — A former member of Snoop Dogg’s rapping entourage is calling for gang members to assault Kanye West for his recent support of President Donald Trump.
Daz Dillinger, who recorded several successful hip hop records as part of Tha Dogg Pound duo in the 1990s, made the apparent threat in a video posted to his Instagram, which was later removed. (WARNING: Video includes explicit language, viewer discretion advised.)
“Yo national alert, all the Crips out there, y’all f— Kanye up,” he said, referring to the infamous Los Angeles-area street gang.
Dillinger – whose real name is Delmar Drew Arnaud – also warns West to stay out of Long Beach and California, even though the Wests famously live in upscale Calabasas in the northwest San Fernando Valley.
“Better not ever see you in concert. Better not ever see you around the LBC. Better not ever see you around California,” he says in the video. “Stay in Calabasas, ya hear me? ‘Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye.”
A message reading “F— KANYE UP” was also posted on Dillinger’s verified Twitter account.
Dillinger’s posts were an apparent reaction to West for his recent and perhaps unexpected online support of Trump.
There was plenty of reaction from celebrities across social media, including from rappers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, YG, and Nipsey Hussle, who shared an image of a recent performance in Washington, D.C.
Captioned “Picture Speaking A thousand Words”, the post includes a shot of the stage displaying photos of West wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
West, the enigmatic hip hop provocateur, posted a series of tweets in support of the president, whom he visited at Trump Tower in December 2016 during the presidential transition.
“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote Wednesday. “He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”
Later, West posted a photo of himself wearing one of Trump’s signature red campaign “Make America Great Again” hats and showcased that the president had signed it. “MAGA!” Trump responded in another tweet, using the acronym for his slogan.
West noted that his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, wanted him to clarify that he was not in lockstep with all the Republican president’s positions.
“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” West wrote. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”
West lent an air of celebrity to Trump, who has not been nearly as popular among movie and music stars as his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. He complained about struggling to lure big-name talent to his Inauguration and made a point of calling Roseanne Barr, a rare Trump supporter in Hollywood, for the recent success of her sitcom.
Trump has also consistently been supported by a small percentage of black voters.
West has recorded several best-selling albums and produced a buzzy fashion line and has the undeniable talent for attracting attention. He’s also been linked to several previous presidents, including when Obama called him “a jackass” in 2009 for storming the stage at an MTV awards show to interrupt Taylor Swift. And in 2005, during a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Katrina, West criticized the White House’s response to the storm by famously charging that “George W. Bush doesn’t care about black people.”
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Sounds like that’s a threat. Who can afford mo muscle?
Why does our nation put up with ghettotrash?
I can’t stop laughing at your avatar. It’s GREAT. Thanks, Jim. 🙂
Class people, those rappers…such wonderful role models,
Snoop Dog and the crips are punks! There jokes
Geez, everyone that is flipping out about Kanye West, who in my opinion has always been an idiot, and those threatening him, are exactly what they accuse Donald Trump of being.
I would think this is criminally actionable and they need to arrest the “rapper” moron for terrorist threats.
Left wing socialists are never held accountable for either their statements or their actions……….Do I expect Snoop Dog to condemn the threat issued by Daz? Do I expect ABC to demand that Snoop Dog condemn Daz’s threats? NOPE!
When a LEFTIST makes personal threats, his remarks are EXCUSED as “freedom of speech.”
When a RIGHTIST alludes to being unhappy with someone (but no threats), he is ACCUSED of “HATE SPEECH!”
This is why black men fear speaking out against liberalism or for anyone that is not a liberal Democrat. The hardest thing in this country to be, is a black conservative. Black conservatives often find themselves alienated from people who were once their ‘friends’, castigated by other blacks as being ‘uncle Tom’ or ‘house negro’, or even find themselves shut own by their own families. Then you have this Daz thug, who openly threatens another black man for his opinion and for speaking his mind. Leftists demand group think and perfect marching to their world view…. else wise, you are lower than vermin and worthy of death.
HAHA. Harder than being a dead child in Gaza??
Learn to argue! It takes more than a keyboard and access to a computer. (Most of us learned in college English 101 or high school debate class; I have no idea how you missed both opportunities.)
Reading comprehension isn’t one of your strong suits is it? BTW, that was a rhetorical question.
No one said being a human shield would be easy.
Wouldn’t t be something if the upcoming racial war was triggered by the killing of a black man being murdered by other black men,
We already have that. It’s called Chicago.
Trump ought to go after them like ISIS just for the help of it
Typical Liberal logic and agenda…. if they don’t agree with us they should die or be intimidated into silence. Hope Daz get’s locked up where he belongs. Going to guess he “got hacked” just like Joy Reid right? Pathetic.subhumans
Still not allowed to call them what they are though. Still not allowed to point out obvious facts of nature though. Still not allowed to state objective facts of nature that everyone for all of human history have known. Nope, it makes people’s feelings hurt.
Daz Dillinger? lol. Who? Bro, you sound like a clown.
Ahhh… liberal tolerance…
Who? Daz Dillinger? Didn’t the Dallas Cowboys just cut him?
Ahh . . . the open-mindedness, inclusion and willingness to accept diverse opinions of liberals. Don’t kid yourself, this guy, if he votes at all, definitely votes Democrat.
Yo, Dillinger, either you don’t want your people to be self reliant and support themselves or nobody taught you how to think. We were nearly all born with a brain, why don’t you learn to use it !!
Anybody not blinded by the the MFM knows that the vast majority of hate comes from the Left. It’s who they are.
Daz Dillinger sounds like a threat to national security.
ANOTHER LEFTIST HATER
daz, dude, your shoe size is higher than your IQ…
If he goes down, is that a twofer win for Trump? Shows how F’d up Democrat supporters are and makes K a martyr.
And you wonder why black folks stay in last place, smh.
Democrat’s Stormtroopers.
Who let the dogs out? The overseer has them chasing down the guy looking for the underground railroad.
Snoop Dogg is an Illuminati puppet. Any black man with half a brain should know by now that we have been played by the Democrats for decades and that have never done a thing to help us. In fact, the Democrats despise us and want to keep us down. They only care about our votes and will tell any lie to fool us into supporting them. Let us not forget that it was the Republicans that ended slavery. Let us not forget that it was the Democrats that formed the Ku-Klux-Klan and lynched our forefathers. Try as they might to flip the script and lie about history, it’s the Democrats who are the real enemy of the American people. This is not to say the Republicans are all good. Many of them are just as bad. Kanye is 100% right to support President Trump. President Trump is not a racist and he truly cares to lift up ALL Americans. Wake up my brothers and sisters. Kanye West deserves thanks and praise for recognizing the reality of the situation and standing up for what’s right. God Bless! #MAGA
This is fascism. Typical lefty behavior.
There is a price to be paid once you break through the fogline, haze and deception of the modern day democrat party. Welcome to the truth Kanye. Keep yourself safe brother.
Sessions needs to have this Dillinger criminal arrested immediately. His threat against Kanye is not just the state crime of criminal threatening but it is also a FEDERAL crime, both criminal and civil under the civil rights laws, because his criminal threatening has the illegal purpose of suppressing Kanye’s civil rights to political speech and association, which are the heart of First Amendment protection.
Dillinger doesn’t just threaten Kanye himself but he also engages in conspiracy to suppress civil rights, a la the Klu Klux Klan, seeking to enlist and direct criminal co-conspirators. He wants to be the Grand Dragon of the new Klan, keeping blacks on the plantation through violence and terrorism. The civil rights laws don’t just allow Dillinger to be criminally prosecuted but he can also be privately sued by Kanye, who absolutely should do it. Use every legal weapon to fight back against the new anti-black KKK that is out to suppress black people’s political rights.
“Think the way we tell you or we will kill you”
-Hitler & Dillinger
It is ignorant people like this that make me despise liberals even more than I thought possible, they are nasty inbreds and no amount of money or fame will make them any less.
I think this turd used to go by the name “Dat Nigga” Daz.
Enough said.
Anti-racists say there is a RACE problem that can only be solved when the third world pours into EVERY White country and “assimilates.”
What if I said there was a RACE problem that could only be solved if hundreds of millions of non-Blacks were brought into EVERY Black country? How long before people realize I’m not talking about a RACE problem, but the conclusion to the BLACK problem?
They say they are anti-racist. What they are is anti-White.
Anti-racist is a codeword for anti-White.
Not one tear would be shed if these a-holes were vaporized.
Kanye west is an idiot, so is this Daz clown – Rap God? Puhlease. SOrry, right-wing morons, but fascism is a right-wing thing not lettist, but you morons keep up the obfuscation. This country is in the dumps because of you cheap, exploiting Wall St criminals. Now go kiss your zionist daddies.
You’re so out of touch with reality. That part’s OK. If you choose to let others think for you, then you’re free to live your life in that ignorant bubble of yours as you wish. The part that’s not OK is that there are so many people just like you that you all have now actually become an extreme danger to society.
If Kanye gets whacked will it be classified as Gun Violence or Black Violence?
Only punks need a gang . Bunch of prison punks who got sold for a menthol . Thats all you are and oh yea you carry around a rag . Kanye oughta buy yo mommas house and burn it down.
Yo man, stay outta my hood.
Okay.
😀 😀 😀
I’d say it’s time for White Privilege to get together, form a posse, and head down to Delmar Drew Arnaud’s house to introduce him to the Grim Reaper.
Tolerant and accepting Liberals again……
This guy is only 4 years older than Kanye and he’s a relic of the early 90’s.
uh oh looks like a slave ran off the plantation on Django Unchained! Daz Dillinger plays the part of Stephen, the house n-word
He should be arrested. This is just another vile entity of the Democrat Criminal Mafia. They hate everyone who “isn’t them”. They hate anyone who doesn’t think as the hive mind, or as the collective. Anyone in their way it met with hatred and violence, and yet they tout themselves as the party of love… my arse!!!
They are the most hateful vile excuses for human beings ever to set foot on this planet other than those Islamic Muslims, maybe not even other than, but equal too. These DCM are just as violent. If they could exterminate us like Hitler did the Jews, they would do it in the blink of an eye.
Do not step off the plantation!
Who is Daz Dingaling?
This idiot rapper could be convicted of “Criminal Conspiracy”….”(1) A person is guilty of criminal conspiracy when, with the intent that conduct constituting a crime be performed, he or she agrees with the one or more persons to engage in or cause the performance of such conduct, and any one of them takes a substantial step in pursuance of such agreement.” Daz better pay to protect Kanye or he may be going to jail.
His name is Delmar? hahahahahahahahahah….how could anyone feel threatened by a Delmar? hahahahahahahah…..what’s his girlfriend say in bed? OOOOOhhhh, Delmar? hahahahahahahahahhahahhahahahahahah. Go get ’em Delmar! !!!!!!!
fukkkin racist black man.
Pretty sure Daz is a Taint Tickler… On the DL…. Trying to look hard.
Delmar, Delmar, Delmar, my soft little wannabe thug. You know how we know you’re a coward? If you were a real man, you’d issue a me alert–not a we alert. You all about the show, and underneath that fat belly of yours there lies a yellow spine. You riled me up, tho Son, cuz when your savior was in the White House, pushing abortion mostly in black neighborhoods, siding with the muslim brotherhood in Libya and Egypt, hustling billions to his political supporters and calling it a stimulus, lying about Benghazi and throwing millions at the Iranians who hate us, I never threatened anyone who spoke up for him, even though he was the worst President ever to disgrace the White House. It’s called free speech, you fake thug, and for you to threaten someone over politics, even tho you’re like the least scariest almost-a-man to ever walk the earth, you just expose yourself as a thoroughly repugnant excuse for a human being.
And people ask why blacks are looked at with suspicion. Their culture is un-American and they demand segregation from white culture. Assimilation does not seem to be an option.
The plantation knee grows get upset when one of them gets uppity and starts thinking for themselves.
So wait a black man doing the bidding of the democrat party, telling other black men to act in violence towards other black men for speaking thier minds….
…ya know in the 1800’s they had a name for a guy like that…. uncle something.
Daz Dillinger, the Democrat Plantation Police!!!
bus a cap in dat ni99ers ass
Saw this on Drudge. Left for http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.
By shooting his stupid mouth off, this Dillhole probably just bought himself a whole lot more trouble than he realizes. There will probably be much more than just idle, death threats, someone’s gonna get that idiot..
He called for someone to be assaulted. What does that type person have to do to get arrested?
The more hysterical you pathetic liberals and thugs get, the more confident I become that Trump is on the right track. “You don’t agree with us so now we’re going to kill you” Pathetic cowards!!!
Toxic Tribalism.
When was the last ghetto war?
They seem to solve themselves if we just let them.
What I find amazing is that we just can’t “agree to disagree” on anything anymore. We must belittle, threaten and BOYCOTT!!! Whatever happened to debate and discussion??
Democяats are all about censorship and violence.
Some Blacks need to be slaves… That’s why they’re Democrats.
Shouldn’t this guy be arrested for issuing threats online?
I always suspected that the black street gangs were a Democrat Party constituency. This proves it.
Sad thing is the wonderful state of California will support the thug and his threats! Isn’t life beautiful when a portion of your government wants you dead for thinking for yourself!??