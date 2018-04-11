LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for a driver who struck a pedestrian near a South Los Angeles vigil being held for a cyclist who was killed in an earlier hit-and-run crash.

A tan-colored Honda Accord drove through the vigil at the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues shortly after 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.

Video of the crash showed the sedan striking a pedestrian and then driving off before the driver could be identified, Im said.

The victim, who was thrown into the air and landed on the pavement, was seen getting up from the scene and hopping over to the sidewalk before he collapsed on the ground. His condition was unknown.

Officers were already on scene at the time of the crash due to the vigil.

Following the incident, roughly 30 to 40 people on bicycles surrounded a patrol car; rocks and bottles were thrown and one of the the patrol car’s tires was slashed but no officers were injured.

Officers then cleared the intersection, which was shut down for the investigation.

No arrests were made.

The vigil was being held at the intersection in memory of a bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run motorist around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Im. The bicyclist died at a hospital, he said.

