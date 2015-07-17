

If you think Las Vegas is just for adults, think again. While many of the top attractions are adult-oriented, such as the nightclubs, world-class shows and pool parties, there are many of other things to enjoy for the entire family. What’s more, despite the images of glitz and glamour, a Las Vegas vacation can be very affordable, with many of the world’s largest hotels and the largest collection of rooms. Throw in budget dining and low cost attractions and you have enough to make for a memorable vacation for everyone in your family. For tips on places to stay, where to eat and what to see, here’s a family-friendly guide to Las Vegas. If you think Las Vegas is just for adults, think again. While many of the top attractions are adult-oriented, such as the nightclubs, world-class shows and pool parties, there are many of other things to enjoy for the entire family. What’s more, despite the images of glitz and glamour, a Las Vegas vacation can be very affordable, with many of the world’s largest hotels and the largest collection of rooms. Throw in budget dining and low cost attractions and you have enough to make for a memorable vacation for everyone in your family. For tips on places to stay, where to eat and what to see, here’s a family-friendly guide to Las Vegas.



How To Get There



By Air

Traveling by air might not be the most economical way to get to Vegas, but it’s certainly the fastest and easiest. The city is served by Traveling by air might not be the most economical way to get to Vegas, but it’s certainly the fastest and easiest. The city is served by McCarran International Airport , located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Several ground transportation options are available, including shuttle services, taxis, public transportation and rental cars. All arriving visitors with rental car reservations must take a shuttle from the airport to the McCarran Rent-A-Car-Center three miles away. By Train

Surprisingly, there is no Amtrak route serving Las Vegas, with the closest stations in Barstow and Needles. However Amtrak does operate a bus service from Salt Lake City and from Southern California. Amtrak buses arrive at the Greyhound Station in downtown Las Vegas.; By Bus

Greyhound offers several bus routes primarily from Southern California on the Lucky Streak Casino Service. Departure cities include Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Diego. The only city outside of California with Greyhound bus service to Vegas is Phoenix. By Car

The majority of visitors traveling by car will take Interstate 15, which extends between California and Montana. Motorists coming from most Arizona destinations will take Interstate 40, which connects with U.S. Highway 95 near Needles, and then continues on to Las Vegas. Related: 10 Reasons To Add Las Vegas To Your Bucket List

Family-Friendly Attractions





Adventuredome Located on five acres at Circus Circus, Adventuredome is America’s largest indoor theme park. Housed within a massive glass dome, the park has 25 rides and attractions, including coaster rides, midway games and bungee jumping. Adventuredome has been recognized by local media as the Best Family Attraction and Best Place to Take the Kids.;





High Roller Located on the former property known as the Imperial Palace, the High Roller Observation Wheel is one of the newest attractions on the Strip. Known as the world’s tallest observation wheel, the High Roller was recently voted, Best Attraction, Best Place to View the City and Best Amusement Ride in Las Vegas. The amazing attraction has 32 cabins, each with a capacity of 40 guests and takes 30 minutes for a single rotation. The High Roller can be found on the promenade of the reasonably priced LINQ Hotel.





Hershey’s Chocolate World Hershey’s Chocolate World in Las Vegas is the first Hershey’s Chocolate retail store west of the Mississippi. Located in front of New York New York, visitors can enjoy a huge variety of chocolate goodies, including some molded to resemble New York city landmarks like the Empire State Building. Among the attractions to see here are the Hershey’s Kisses Flavor Wall, a towering chocolate sculpture of the Statue of Liberty and a chance to create a chocolate bar at Hershey’s Taste Happiness. If one mega-chocolate store isn’t enough, visitors can cross the Strip to the Showcase Mall, home to attractions like M&M’s World and the Everything Coca Cola store.





Stratosphere With summer weekday rates of as little as $29 night for a family of four, the Stratosphere is another excellent spot for affordable accommodations. The top attraction is the Stratosphere Tower, tallest observation tower in the country and second tallest in the entire Western Hemisphere. But above the observation towers are a handful of thrill rides including what is arguably the most exciting ride in the city – SkyJump Las Vegas, allowing guests to bungee jump from the 108th floor to nearly ground level. The other thrill rides – Insanity, X-Scream and Big Shot are also quite extraordinary.





Wet ‘N” Wild Las Vegas With summer temperatures extending into the 100s, there’s no better way to cool off than in a pool or a waterpark in Vegas. Situated about nine miles west of McCarran Airport, Wet ‘N’ Wild is a 41-acre park with two enormous pools and 26 rides and attractions. Among the popular things to do here are a ride on the Colorado Cooler, the Hoover Half Pipe water slide and new this year, slideboarding at Zipp Zapp Zoom. Related: How To Add Romance While Traveling With Kids



Randy Yagi is a freelance writer covering all things San Francisco. In 2012, he was awarded a Media Fellowship from Stanford University. His work can be found on Examiner.com Examiner.com.