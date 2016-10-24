Best Places For Affordable Halloween Costumes In LA



(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images) As All Hallows’ Eve approaches, ghouls, goblins and jack-o-lanterns will rear their scary heads in your neighborhood. Party invitations for apple bobbing, haunted houses and Halloween events will soon fill your inbox. Your children may be set with their Katniss Everdeen and Harry Potter costumes, but yours is all too often left to the last minute. Los Angeles is a hidden gem for Halloween costume stores full of great ideas for your upcoming scary festivities.



Hollywood Toys & Costumes

6600 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(866) 232-1829

www.hollywoodtoysandcostumes.com 6600 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028(866) 232-1829 Halloween is the night to become someone else for a few hours. If you are in a pinch and coming straight from work, an entire ensemble may not be in your deck of cards. Stop by Hollywood Toys & Costumes to pick up a few Halloween items that are easy to slip on and off and won't break the bank. Hollywood Toys & Costumes is known for its vast selection of costume accessories including Night Elf Prosthetic Kit World of Warcraft Costume Accessories, Vampire/Elf Ears and Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince Dobby Mask.



Adele’s of Hollywood

5034 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90027

(323) 663-2231

www.adelescostumes.com 5034 Hollywood Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90027(323) 663-2231 Because "Spider-Man" was such a huge summer blockbuster amongst the teen and young adult crowd, super heroes and heroines will be all the rage this Halloween. Adele's of Hollywood is a costume hot spot where locals enter a world of make believe and transform into villains and heroes. Top super hero picks include Spider-Man, Superman, Batman, Bat Girl and the trusty sidekicks that shape every comic book story. In addition, Adele's of Hollywood has more traditional costumes that are perfect for any masquerade gala.



Alicia’s Costumes

112 E. College St.

Covina, CA 91723

(626) 974-8880

www.aliciascostumes.com 112 E. College St.Covina, CA 91723(626) 974-8880 Alicia’s Costumes prides itself on being a full-service costume boutique with clients ranging from the San Gabriel Valley to Los Angeles to all over the country. Alicia’s Costumes gets requests from near and far for its exquisitely detailed rental costumes. Alicia’s Costumes will help you get whatever you’re looking for and has been a reliable source for more than 25 years. The requests are already flooding the shop with celebrity look-a-likes (of course, Elvis) and, of course, Obama masks.



Western Costume Company

11041 Vanowen St.

North Hollywood, CA 91605

(818) 760-0900

www.westerncostume.com 11041 Vanowen St.North Hollywood, CA 91605(818) 760-0900 Known for servicing the entertainment industry (television, film, theatrical productions and musical videos), Western Costume Company has exactly what you are looking for this Halloween season. Whether you want to be a flapper, gangster, hippie or Elvis, the shop’s broad collection includes costumes from all eras including the iconic ’20s, ’40s, ’50s and ’60s. Some of the more popular costumes this year include the baseball player, bandit, Carmen Miranda, Belle, Cinderella, Charlie Chaplin, elf, Dumb & Dumber, and Cigarette Girl.



Etoile Costume & Party Center

18849 Ventura Blvd.

Tarzana, CA 91356

(818) 343-3701

www.etoilela.com 18849 Ventura Blvd.Tarzana, CA 91356(818) 343-3701 From ancient times to futuristic guesses, Etoile Costume & Party Center will be jammed with party goers this month. Not only will you find every costume imaginable for Halloween, you might also find costumes for any party. The boutique will masquerade your eyes for a mysterious Halloween ball or disguise you and your date as Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. The store offers customers many costume options including Iron Man, Captain America, Indiana Jones, Captain Jack Sparrow, Austin Powers, Harry Potter, Jason, Freddy Krueger, Michael Meyers, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, Betty Boop, Bettie Page, Mad Max and Scarface. In addition, Etoile Costume & Party Center features a collection of characters from "Lord of the Rings," "The Matrix," "X-Men," "Cat in the Hat" and "The Wizard of Oz."



Absolute Party Store

6038 Reseda Blvd.

Tarzana, CA 91356

(818) 343-3343

www.absolutepartystore.com 6038 Reseda Blvd.Tarzana, CA 91356(818) 343-3343 Halloween is a holiday filled with so many thrilling components, but the bill can add up, especially if you are the host of the evening. Don’t let scary price tags deter you from finding innovative costumes. Absolute Party Store is your one-stop destination where you will find ample first-rate options for All Hallow’s Eve. Absolute Party Store is wall-to-wall with decorations, Halloween party supplies and, of course, costumes galore.

