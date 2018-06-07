LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – Just days after a 175-acre blaze in Aliso Viejo forced several thousand Orange County residents to evacuate their homes, a series of small spot fires broke out Wednesday in nearby Laguna Beach.

The three fires broke out in a one-acre area of heavy brush at around 5 p.m. Wednesday along Laguna Canyon Road, north of State Route 73.

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority and Laguna Beach Fire Department responded with an air and ground attack.

Laguna Canyon Road was shut down during evening rush hour between Lake Forest Drive and El Toro Road.

Firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the fires just before 6 p.m. Laguna Canyon Road was reopened a little after 8 p.m.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries.

This comes after hundreds of firefighters battled the Aliso Fire which sparked Saturday afternoon in Wood Canyon, between Aliso Viejo and Laguna Beach, near Soka University of America. The wind-driven brush fire forced residents in Laguna Beach’s Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods to temporarily evacuate, along with a number of Aliso Viejo residents.

Costa Mesa High School, which was scheduled to hold its prom Saturday at Soka University, was forced to postpone the event one week.

All evacuation orders were lifted by Sunday. As of Wednesday the Aliso Fire was 85 percent contained. No structures were damaged. Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The causes of the Aliso Fire and Wednesday’s blazes remain under investigation.