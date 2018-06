LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — A 25-acre brush fire is burning in Aliso Woods Canyon near Laguna Beach, according to Orange County Fire Authority.

Dubbed the Aliso Fire, evacuations have started in the Top of the World neighborhood in Laguna Beach, according to OCFA. Multiple fire engines are in place and 130 firefighters from OCFA and Long Beach Fire Department are on the scene.

No injuries are reported.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.