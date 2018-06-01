AZUSA (CBSLA) — The mother of a man whose dead body was found under mysterious circumstances is trying to figure out why somebody would kill her young son.

A vigil Friday remembered the victim a loving son who always shared a big smile.

“I’m devastated, I’m still in shock,” Desiree Andrade told CBS2 News Thursday. “I don’t think it’ll hit me until a couple of days, but I miss my son already. I don’t know why this was done.”

That’s what authorities are trying to figure out, as well: why someone would kill 20-year-old Julian Hamori-Andrade.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies found Hamori-Andrade’s body off Hwy. 39 in Azusa. Earlier in the week, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a house on the corner of Goodway Drive and Duell Street where four men, ages 19 to 21, live. No one was found at the home, but police found a large amount of blood inside the house, as well as a trail of blood leading outside.

A video game chair was also found on the sidewalk.

Up until last night, investigators were trying to determined whether the two incidents were related. They were looking for a man who was reported to have had an altercation with Hamori-Andrade.

Thursday morning, police arrested three men in connection with Hamori-Andrade’s killing.

Hercules Dimitrios Balaskas, 19, Francisco Amigon, 19, and Jacob Hunter Elmendorf, 19, have each been charged with three counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, first-degree residential robbery and kidnapping, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Matthew Martin Capiendo Luzon, 21, has been similarly charged but remains at large.

Investigators have now determined Hamori-Andrade was brutally beaten unconscious inside the home and then driven to Azusa Canyon, where he was left for dead about 30 feet down the side of the road. They said the suspects used a metal chair, a rock and a broken glass pipe to commit the murder.

“It’s just brutal, brutal, and I can’t believe that these kids that young are capable of doing such a horrific thing to my son,” Desiree said. She said Hamori-Andrade was the father of 9-month-old baby and had another child on the way

Witnesses told police they had seen a pickup truck in the area the night Hamori-Andrade was killed.

The grieving mother pleaded with Luzon, asking him to turn himself in to police.

“Do us all a favor, give me that closure, please,” Desiree implored.

If convicted, the suspects face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Hamori-Andrade’s memorial costs.