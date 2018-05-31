AZUSA (CBSLA) — New developments overnight in the mysterious death of a man in Azusa.

As CBSLA’s Kara Finnstrom reports, three people have now been arrested.

The arrests were made in connection with the discovery of a man’s body off Highway 39 in Azusa Canyon that was linked to an assault in unincorporated Azusa, and authorities continue their search for a fourth suspect.

The man’s body was found about 6 p.m. Wednesday in heavy brush about 30 feet down the hill from the road and had suffered what appeared to be blunt force trauma, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Police say the suspects in their 20s knew the victim.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)