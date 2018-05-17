LYNWOOD (CSBSLA) – Authorities have released new surveillance video in a 2016 car-to-car chase and shooting in Lynwood in which a 16-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet.

On the night of Nov. 23, 2016, Danah Rojo-Rivas of Hawthorne was in the backseat of a car with her family, coming home from church, when she was hit by gunfire in the area of Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect vehicle was in pursuit of a minivan when someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire on the minivan and shot Rojo-Rivas, who was in a nearby car.

She died at the scene. Rojo-Rivas’ scared dog fled and was killed by oncoming traffic.

“Dana was screaming,” Rojo-Rivas’ mother told reporters back in December 2016. “She was saying, ‘Mom! Gunshots! Gunshots!’ She was screaming. When I stopped, Danah got quiet.”

On Thursday, the sheriff’s department released new surveillance video of the pursuit and shooting. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Taurus. It was last seen traveling west on Euclid.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s bureau at 323-890-5500.