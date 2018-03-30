STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police have released a photo of a vehicle involved in the unsolved murder of a teen in Lynwood the day before Thanksgiving a year and a half ago.

Danah was fatally shot on the evening of Nov. 23, 2016 on the corner of Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood. The teen was in the backseat of a vehicle her mother was driving while heading home from church around 9:30 p.m., the L.A. County Sheriff said.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved Supv. Mark Ridley-Thomas motion to offer a $20,000 in the case of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas shortly after her death. Two private citizens had offered a $10,000 reward, bringing to total to $30,000.

Police said Danah was killed after a “car to car” chase approached their vehicle. The fatal shot was fired from a vehicle described as a silver or gray four-door car, possibly a Ford Taurus, police said. They believe Danah was hit by a stray bullet.

“Dana was screaming. She was saying, ‘Mom! Gunshots! Gunshots!'” Danah’s mother told CBS2 in 2016. “She was screaming. When I stopped, Danah got quiet.”

The teen was remembered by friends and family as a kind student who was receiving a scholarship and who helped out at her church and volunteered at a local animal shelter.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. People can submit anonymous tips at (800)222-8477 at the Crime Stoppers website.