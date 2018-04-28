BURBANK (CBSLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive in the Los Angeles Saturday afternoon for a private tour of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory followed by two political fundraisers in Malibu and Beverly Hills Sunday.

Pence is scheduled to arrive at Hollywood Burbank Airport from Washington, D.C. at 2:45 p.m. He will take a private tour of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena at 3:20 p.m., according to the White House. Pence is the chairman of the National Space Council.

The visit comes one week before the launch of NASA’s next mission to Mars — Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Godesay and Heat Transport (InSight). The mission will be the first to peer deep beneath the Martian surface, studying the planet’s interior by measuring its heat output and listening for marsquakes, seismic events similar to earthquakes.

InSight will be the first planetary mission to take off from the West Coast, launching from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc.

Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will headline a fundraising brunch at noon Sunday at the Malibu home of lawyer and financier Marc Stern and his wife, Eva, according to an invitation posted on the political news website Politico.

Tickets for the event start at $10,000 per couple, according to the invitation. Other ticket packages are available for $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 per couple.

Some of those packages also include tickets to a roundtable discussion with Pence scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills.

According to the invitation obtained by Politico, the events will benefit “Protect the House,” a fundraising collaboration that includes Pence’s Leadership PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee to benefit 20 Republican House members considered “vulnerable” in the November midterm elections.

McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is considered a strong contender to replace the retiring Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, as Speaker of the House.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Pence on Monday morning will visit Calexico to inspect the construction of a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. He is also expected to speak to Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol employees.

