LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A Chicago masseuse is suing former Marvel Comics publisher Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee’s attorney, Jonathan Freund, called the lawsuit “a shakedown” and says Lee denies the allegations.

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him, the complaint stated.

The complaint also says Carballo was massaging Lee with her feet when he grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.

Carballo released the following statement to media outlets: “For a long time, I was afraid to ask anyone to help me hold Mr. Lee accountable for how he treated me. He is rich and famous. I am not. After seeing other women fight to be treated with dignity and respect, I decided, me too. I am still nervous and afraid, but not as much as I was before because I have other people helping me.”

Lee has been honored by the Los Angeles City Council and last year received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

