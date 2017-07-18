Stan Lee’s Hands, Feet To Be Set In Cement At TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Rather than one of his signature cameo appearances, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee will be the star of the show when he sinks his hands and feet into cement Tuesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Lee, 94, was just honored last week as a Disney Legend for his role in the creation of 90 percent of Marvel Comics’ iconic characters, including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, and Iron Man.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, in New York City, Lee began his career in 1939 as an assistant at Timely Comics with such duties as getting lunch, filling inkwells and proofreading.

His first published work was as a text filler for Captain America No. 3, published in 1941. He wrote under the name Stan Lee, which would later become his legal name, writing in his autobiography that he intended to save his given name for more literary work.

Lee was named interim editor of Timely Comics in 1941, and would be editor-in-chief for what would evolve into Marvel Comics in 1961 until 1972 when he became publisher.

More than 2 million of Lee’s comic books have been published in 75 nations and in 25 languages. His characters have been featured in 24 animated television series and several live-action blockbuster films.

Lee’s wife of nearly 70 years, Joan, died July 6 at age 93.

