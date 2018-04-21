LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Verne Troyer, known for his iconic role as Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers’” movies has died at age 49.

The death was announced on the actor’s Facebook page Saturday. The cause was unclear, although the post made reference to “depression and suicide.”

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, Troyer was rushed to a hospital from his North Hollywood home on reports that he was suicidal. He had battled alcohol abuse for several years.

Here is the complete statement below: