LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Verne Troyer remained hospitalized Wednesday after he was rushed to a hospital earlier this week on reports that he was suicidal.

Authorities were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 49-year-old’s North Hollywood home.

Los Angeles police told The Blast that Troyer was taken to a hospital and placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. The L.A. Fire Department said the call was for poisoning, but did not elaborate, The Blast reports.

Emergency personnel told TMZ that a friend of Troyer’s had alerted them, saying the actor was “extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.”

The following message was posted to Troyer’s Instagram page Tuesday:

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”

Troyer is best known for his role as Mini Me in the “Austin Powers” films. He has battled alcohol abuse for several years.

