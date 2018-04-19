MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — The Manhattan Beach City Council has decided to move forward with a ban on single-use plastic utensils, including cutlery, straws and stirrers, at bars and restaurants within the city.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve the citywide plastic ban on Tuesday night.

In addition to a hard ban on plastic utensils, the new ordinance would also require Manhattan Beach bars and restaurants to provide customers with alternative straws and utensils when requested.

Manhattan Beach is the latest to join a growing list of cities to ban single-use plastic utensils within city limits.

Cities such as Malibu and Seattle have already approved laws that would prohibit establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic utensils.

This isn’t the city’s first move towards making Manhattan Beach plastic-free.

The city made headlines in 2008 when it became one of the first cities to approve a ban on single-use plastic bags.