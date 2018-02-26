MALIBU (CBSLA) — Finger foods will be a must-have for beach days in Malibu this summer as the seaside city’s council is expected to approve a ban on plastic utensils – including cutlery and straws – within city limits.
The council tentatively passed the ordinance on Feb. 12, and pending final approval at Monday’s night’s meeting, the ordinance will take effect on June 1.
The move is another part of Malibu’s long-term campaign to eliminate the use of single-use plastic items that have a negative effect on the environment, Malibu Mayor Rick Mullen said.
The city has already banned plastic bags, plastic sandbags and polystyrene foam.
“We are now adding plastic straws, plastic stirrers and plastic cutlery to the list of plastic … that we will (ban) at the source so it doesn’t reach our beaches and the open ocean,” he said. “The ocean, beaches and natural surroundings are a central part of life in Malibu. We are absolutely committed to keeping them clean for ourselves, our children and their children in the future.”
To raise awareness among the business community, city officials plan to provide a box of environmentally safe paper straws to each Malibu food service business. The straws will carry the city’s “Keep it Clean Malibu” slogan, and the city will promote the fact that sustainable, reusable straws and cutlery are available in metal, wood, glass, bamboo and other materials.
