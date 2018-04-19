EL MONTE (CBSLA) —The 16-year-old friend of an El Monte boy whose body was found near the San Gabriel River has been arrested in connection with his murder.

Sheriff’s investigators say they received information early Thursday that a friend of 17-year-old Jeremy Sanchez may have been involved in his death. After serving a search warrant at the boy’s home, he was arrested for murder and booked him at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center.

The boy has not been identified, and authorities said a murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Arrest made in the murder of 17 y/o Jeremy Sanchez – whose body was found near San Gabriel River. Police believe 16 y/o former friend was involved @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/F9PafNmPag — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) April 19, 2018

Jeremy was found face down next to the river at Thienes Avenue and Parkway Drive in South El Monte. He was clothed, but there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body, authorities said.

The boy’s father reported him missing when his school called to say Jeremy was not at school. A search was immediately launched by family and friends, who found the teen next to the river.

Family members said Jeremy was a student at El Monte High School, which brought in extra counselors for the day.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.