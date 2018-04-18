SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old male was found dead late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the body was discovered about 4:50 p.m. next to the San Gabriel River at Thienes Avenue and Parkway Drive in South El Monte.

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reporting from the scene said investigators were at the location trying to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s loved ones gathered and consoled each other while they looked for answers.

The deceased has not been officially identified but he lived in El Monte.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body so the cause of death will have to be determined by an autopsy. The victim was found face down.

“I don’t know how he ended up in the position he is right now,” said Lt. John Corina of the LASD Homicide Bureau. “We don’t know much more really until the coroner gets here [and can examine] the body and the condition of his body, that kind of thing. He’s still clothed. So we won’t know until there’s an examination.”

The investigation is on-going, officials said.

Kim reported that the school called the teen’s father to tell him that his son had not attended school Wednesday.

The father said that was out of character for his son and he reported him missing. The dad and the teen’s friends began looking for the missing teen. It was the friends who found the body.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (310) 890-5500.