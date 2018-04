MIRACLE MILE (CBSLA) — Crews are working to restore power in the Miracle Mile area.

Power was out in the area south of Wilshire Blvd. and west of La Cienega after a transformer blew, SKY9’s Stu Mundel reports.

The outage is affecting approximately 2,870 customers, according to LADWP officials.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

This story is developing.