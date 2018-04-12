LAKE BALBOA (CBSLA) — Powerful winds pushed through Southern California Thursday, likely triggering strong, damaging winds in several areas through Friday morning, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A wind advisory signifying winds of 35 miles per hour will be in effect until 10 a.m. Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley and until noon Friday in the San Fernando Valley, L.A. County beach cities,

metropolitan L.A. and the Hollywood Hills.

“Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages. Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers,” warned the National Weather Service in a statement.

SoCal’s strongest winds are expected in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, L.A. County recorded some big gusts Thursday morning, including 53 mph in the Antelope Valley, 42 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains and 38 mph at the Port of Los Angeles.

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties were also hit with strong winds Thursday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)