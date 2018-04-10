MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A violent confrontation on a city bus today in Montebello.

As CBSLA’s Dave Lopez reports, the trouble started when a passenger in a wheelchair asked another man for some space so he could get off the bus.

The incident occurred at 12:40 p.m. when the bus was headed down Whittier Boulevard and stopped just past Gerhart.

Suddenly a man in a wheelchair was being hit by a man on the bus.

The bus driver called 911 and tried to stop the fight.

Passengers scrambled off the bus. One called 911. So did Lopez.

The man was cursing and screaming at the top of his lungs.

The man in the wheelchair was bleeding.

Off the bus he was still screaming.

The incident happened on the same bus line, same route and same corner where on Monday morning an East LA College student was critically wounded in a stabbing attack.

The stabber is still on the loose and so is the man from today’s confrontation.

It took 20 minutes for the sheriff’s deputies to arrive but by then the man was gone and still hasn’t been found.

The man in the wheelchair was treated on scene, transported to another bus and left.