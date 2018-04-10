WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg On Capitol Hill | Facebook Unveils Bounty For Reporting Data Abuse | Was Your Data Shared?

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – A man is not expected to survive after being stabbed by another passenger on a public bus in the East Los Angeles community of Commerce Monday morning.

The victim, a Hispanic man in his 30s or early 40s, was stabbed at around 10:13 a.m. on a Montebello Bus Lines bus in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed multiple times in the chest by a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, deputies said. He is in critical condition and is not expected to survive, LASD added. His name was not released.

Following the stabbing, the suspect got off the bus and ran away. He remains at large as of Tuesday.

There was no suspect description or word on a motive in the attack. The circumstances that led up to the stabbing were not disclosed.

Investigators were expected to release security video later Tuesday.

