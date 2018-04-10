FONTANA (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake shook San Bernardino County Tuesday, the latest shaker since a bigger quake rattled most of the Southern California region last week.

The preliminary magnitude-3.0 earthquake struck near Fontana just before 6:30 a.m.

Just the day before, a 3.4 quake struck in Lytle Creek, near Devore just after midnight. The two quakes follow in the wake of a magnitude-5.3 earthquake centered near Santa Cruz Island, just off the coast of California, the strongest temblor to hit Southern California in years.

It’s not clear if the two minor earthquakes this week are aftershocks. This week’s quakes were mostly felt in the Inland Empire, while residents as far east as San Dimas and Pomona reported feeling the shaking from the Santa Cruz Island earthquake.