DEVORE (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake woke up some residents in the Inland Empire early Monday morning, just a few days after most of Southern California was rattled by a bigger temblor.

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake struck at about 12:30 a.m. Monday less than 3 miles east-southeast of Lytle Creek, near Devore. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The midnight quake comes just days after a 5.3 quake struck off the coast of Los Angeles, near the Channel Islands. The bigger quake that struck Thursday at about half-past noon was the strongest to hit Southern California in years, and was the first to be predicted by an earthquake early-warning system that’s being developed.