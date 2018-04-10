INDIO (CBSLA) – For those who can’t make it out to the desert for the first weekend of Coachella, the festival will again this year exclusively stream live performances on its YouTube channel for free.

Coachella has announced that it will live stream at least 78 artists, including headliners Beyonce and The Weeknd. As of Tuesday, it wasn’t clear if Sunday’s headliner, Eminem, would also be livestreamed.

Coachella says it will have four different live feeds simultaneously streaming different artists. To see the full list, click here.

Users can create a schedule through Coachella’s YouTube page or its app. When that specific performance starts, the feed will automatically switch to that channel.

Coachella will only be livestreaming the first weekend of the festival, not the second.

The 19th annual Coachella takes place on the weekends of April 13-15 and April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

Along with headliners, other artists performing include Kygo, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Portugal The Man, Cardi B, French Montana, Vance Joy, Chromeo, BORNS, Benjamin Booker, Alison Wonderland, The Neighborhood, Vince Staples and the War On Drugs.