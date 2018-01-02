(Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
Coachella officially announced its 2018 lineup Tuesday, confirming that Beyonce will be performing this April after she was forced to drop out last year due to her pregnancy. She will be joined by headliners Eminem and The Weeknd.
The Lineup
Coachella runs over two weekends. The Weeknd will perform April 13 and 20. Beyonce will perform April 14 and 21. Eminem will play April 15 and April 22.
Other artists performing include Kygo, HAIM, Fleet Foxes, Portugal The Man, Cardi B, French Montana, Vance Joy, Chromeo, BORNS, Benjamin Booker, Alison Wonderland, The Neighborhood, Vince Staples, the War On Druigs, and many others.
Passes go on sale at noon Jan. 5, but scoring a ticket will be tough. General admission tickets for each weekend are $429, while VIP tickets will run you $999. Obtaining tickets via third-party sources may be another good option. For a full lineup and ticket information, visit www.coachella.com.
Where & When
2018 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will take place in mid-April on two consecutive weekends:
April 13-15 and April 20-22.
Empire Polo Club
81800 51st Ave
Indio, CA 92201
