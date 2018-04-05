SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Even before Caltech got the heads up on Thursday’s magnitude-5.3 earthquake 10 seconds before it hit, Alissa Walker was already preparing to drop, cover and hold on.

According to the writer’s tweet, Walker had a 38-second warning.

That was the first earthquake I’ve felt since I got access to the @EarlyWarningLab beta app. I had 34 seconds warning—enough time to drop, cover, and hold on, which I would have done if I knew shaking was going to be strong. pic.twitter.com/Bx4Sn2imUW — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) April 5, 2018

As an early adopted of the app QuakeAlert, she also got a map that showed, not only where the epicenter was, but also that it was 7,905 meters from her location.

“A scary day for some, but for us it was a good day,” Josh Bashioum told CBS2 News. He is the founder of Early Warning Labs, the company that developed the app being rolled out in Southern California.

“When you look at what we actually do here in L.A., we notify Metro, and they’ll actually slow and stop all their trains, and it can do that in about half a minute,” explained Bashioum. “If we can do that, we can prevent derailment.”

According to the website LiveScience, “The app works thanks to a network of seismic sensors that detect P-waves — the first energy that radiates from an earthquake. […] Once the longitudinal P-waves (short for pressure waves) are detected, the app sends a warning before the more powerful S-wave, or shear wave, arrives, which usually causes the most damage.”

Bashioum said Thursday’s temblor is a perfect example of how the early warning system can work. It not only told people exactly exactly how much time they had before it arrived, but it also let them know it was going to be a weak earthquake, which probably prevented some panic.

“If we got an alert right now and it said ‘extreme shaking,’ we’d move away from this old building,” said Bashioum. “But if it was light shaking, we’d probably kind of sit here and giggle and enjoy the shake, so it’s really, really important to know the level of shaking.”

The beta version of the app will be available this summer.