MENIFEE (CBSLA) — The father of the woman who went on a deadly shooting spree at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California Tuesday says his daughter was upset with the streaming video company.

The father told CBS2 News’ reporter Tina Patel that the woman identified as Nasim Aghdam had gone missing for a few days. He said he had called law enforcement in the San Diego area because he was concerned about her ire at YouTube.

He said law enforcement authorities had contacted him, telling him they had found his daughter in a car in Mountain View in Northern California.

