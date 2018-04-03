UPDATE 2:43 p.m.: San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini confirms one female, believed to be the shooter, was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Four victims with gunshot related wound were transported to the hospital.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: Northern California’s Stanford Hospital tells the Associated Press it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.

SAN BRUNO (CBS News/CBSLA) — Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an “active shooter incident” but declined to provide more details. A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital is receiving patients but did not say how many.

The San Bruno Police Department also confirmed they were responding to an active shooter. They asked people in the area to stay away from Cherry Ave and Bay Hill Drive.

The San Mateo County Coroner said they have been called to the scene, which means that people have died in the incident.

Area hospitals Stanford Health Care and San Francisco General Hospital are both receiving about 5-6 patients, CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

Employees at the YouTube offices in Playa Vista have been sent home following the situation at the company’s headquarters, according to reports received by CBS2.

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus to a nearby parking lot, where they were surrounded by police cars.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and they are “monitoring the ongoing situation.”

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.