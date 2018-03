LAX (CBSLA) — Swedish soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović was mobbed by hundreds of Los Angeles Galaxy supporters upon his arrival at LAX on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club worth $3 million.

Ibrahimović will be training with the Galaxy for the first time Friday morning before an afternoon press conference introducing him to the team.

The forward is expected to be available for Saturday’s match with LAFC.