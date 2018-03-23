LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – In arguably the splashiest MLS acquisition since David Beckham more than a decade ago, the Los Angeles Galaxy have signed legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it was officially announced Friday.

The audacious 36-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club worth $3 million. The Galaxy are using their Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for the deal.

“I have a lot of expectations, I put a lot of pressure on myself, I demand a lot in my game, a lot from me as a person when it comes to responsibility,” Ibrahimovic said in a video posted by the Galaxy. “I think I have a lot to bring and to give.”

“I come to win, I want to win, I think it’s in my DNA that I’m winning my trophies,” he added. “It’s no luck, no special moment, it’s just me.”

Keeping with his trademark bravado, Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times Friday with only five words: “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome.”

Ibrahimovic, considered one of the best players of his generation, has scored more than 450 goals for club and country in his illustrious career, which has spanned twenty years. He has played for Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, Juventus and most recently Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic has won a staggering 11 league titles and dozens of individual awards.

“Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United,” Zlatan wrote on his Twitter account Thursday. “Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history.”

Ibrahimovic is Sweden’s career scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 international appearances and is the first player to make Champions League appearances for seven teams.

He left Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United ahead of the 2016-17 season but since injuring his right knee on April 20 has made just two starts and five substitute appearances.

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United as a free agent in July 2016. He has made 53 appearances with the club, scoring 29 goals.

SI reports he could be available for the Galaxy’s first game against its new intercity rival, expansion club LAFC on Saturday, March 31.

