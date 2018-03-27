NEAR SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether remains discovered in a wildlife area in Nevada County in Northern California belong to an aspiring model who went missing in Hollywood last month, according to a report.

The possible human remains were found northeast of Beale Air Force Base, KTXL-TV in Sacramento reported Tuesday. Investigators are looking into whether the remains belong to 25-year-old Adea Shabani, who had moved to Hollywood from Macedonia just months prior to pursue a modeling and acting career.

Los Angeles police would not confirm to CBS2 Tuesday whether remains had been found or whether they were linked to Shabani.

Shabani was last seen Feb. 23 near her Hollywood home in the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, at around 11 a.m.

On March 22, a suspect shot and killed himself following a law enforcement pursuit and standoff that ended in the Riverside County community of Corona. The suspect was later identified by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies as 33-year-old Christopher Spotz of North Hollywood.

Spotz may have been Shabani’s boyfriend, although LAPD have also not confirmed that.

California Highway Patrol says Spotz was driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma that had “possibly been used in a homicide which had occurred in Los Angeles County.”

Los Angeles police Tuesday told CBS2 that an APB had been put out on the pickup truck because it was associated with a missing person. The pursuit began when CHP spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over.