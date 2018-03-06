LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of a 25-year-old Macedonian woman who has been missing for almost two weeks is offering a $25,000 reward for information in her disappearance.

Adea Shabani was last seen at about 11 a.m. Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue, near her home.

Shabani, an aspiring model and actress, has been living in Los Angeles for less than two years, according to her friends, and her family has hired a private investigator, Jayden Brant, to help find her.

Please RT. Help us locate Adea Shabani. She was last seen near the 1700 block of Wilcox Ave. She is described as a 25-year-old female White, blond hair, blue eyes, 5'05" & 130 lbs. Contact #LAPD Missing Person's unit @ 213-996-1800 with any information. https://t.co/M3IizdYmFV pic.twitter.com/abwog7x5dg — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 2, 2018

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Shabani’s whereabouts can call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 or by calling Brant’s company, Beverly Hills-based Origin Investigations Inc., at (800) 358-3830.

