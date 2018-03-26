TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A second teenager has died following a horrific single-car wreck in Tustin last week that also injured five other young people, CBS2 learned Monday.

The teen was identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as 17-year-old Jason Anguiano of Santa Ana. He passed away at Orange County Global Medical Center.

The other deceased victim, 17-year-old Pedro Fuentes, also of Santa Ana, died at the scene of the crash. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

The wreck occurred at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Legacy Road, just across from the District Shopping Center. According to Tustin police, an Infiniti M37 carrying four males and three females — traveling east on Legacy Road — lost control and slammed into a cement post, spinning out and then crashing into the back of a parked moving van.

Fuentes was pronounced dead on scene. The Jaws of Life was used to extricate the other six victims, who were rushed to area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown as of Monday.

Six of the occupants were 17 years of age and one woman was 20-years-old, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.