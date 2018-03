TUSTIN (CBSLA) — One person is confirmed dead and as many as seven other people are hurt in a crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tustin.

Officials said seven ambulances were called to the scene.

The crash occurred on the 16000 block of Legacy Road just before 2:45 p.m.

The extent of the other injuries was unclear.

The age and gender of the deceased was not disclosed.

This is a breaking news story and information will be added as it comes into our newsroom