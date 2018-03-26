SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – La Tuna Canyon road near the 210 Freeway has reopened following a large landslide during last week’s storm that closed it for several days.

The road was reopened Sunday night, the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering announced. This comes after city crews spent the weekend pumping water out of the landslide.

Last Wednesday afternoon, a hillside about 45 feet high and 75 feet wide collapsed about one mile north of the 8300 block of La Tuna Canyon. The landslide occurred in an already-closed stretch of the La Tuna Canyon burn area ahead of the incoming storm.

There were no injuries or damage to structures.

The landslide blocked a canal underneath the hillside which serves as a natural drainage for the La Tuna Canyon area, L.A. County Fire Department officials said. Engineers had to wait for the rain to stop and water to be pumped out before assessing whether the road was safe for drivers.

While mandatory evacuations were lifted Friday for residents, La Tuna Canyon had remained closed from its 8300 block to the 210 Freeway due to the slide.

The area has been prone to mudslides and debris flows since the 7,194-acre La Tuna Fire broke out Sept. 1, 2017, near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the 210 Freeway.

The fire destroyed five houses and was determined to be the largest fire in city of L.A. history.