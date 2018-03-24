LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning to march in solidarity with the Florida high school mass shooting survivors and advocate for stronger gun control laws.

The march is one of hundreds taking place around the world in support of the main March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Other marches are also happening in Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, Burbank, Pico Rivera, Long Beach and Santa Clarita.

LIVE UPDATES: Millions Across Globe Rally For Gun Control

People began gathering at 9 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, east of Pershing Square. The downtown march begins at 10 a.m. and ends with a rally at Grand Park, in front of Los Angeles City Hall.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and comedian Amy Schumer are among the scheduled speakers.

The March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and its affiliated marches around the world that now number more than 840, were organized or inspired by some student survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14. The carnage was allegedly carried out by a 19-year-old former student who had legally purchased an assault rifle.

According to the event’s Facebook page, about 16,000 people said they plan on attending the downtown L.A. march, with another 33,000 indicating they are interested in attending.

Celebrities Connie Britton, Olivia Wilde, Skai Jackson, and Yara Sahadi are also expected to appear.

The ride-hailing app Lyft was offering free rides worth up to $15 to people attending.

The following streets are closed during the event:

First Street between Broadway and Los Angeles

Second between Broadway and Main

Third Street between Spring and Main

Fourth Street between Broadway and Spring

Fifth Street between Main and Broadway

Sixth Street Broadway and Spring

Seventh Street Broadway and Spring

Broadway between Temple and First

Spring between Temple and First

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)