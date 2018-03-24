SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Students throughout Orange County were taking part Saturday in the national March for Our Lives movement which are calling on lawmakers to approve stricter gun control laws in the wake of the Florida school massacre.

Marches were taking place in Santa Ana, Brea, Laguna Beach and San Clemente.

Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge-fund manager best known for funding TV commercials calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, will join a gathering at Centennial Regional Park in Santa Ana.

Some students planned to make their way to the office of U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine).

Other events include:

— A march at 10 a.m. from Lake Park to Huntington Beach City Hall, 2000 Main St.

— A gathering in downtown Brea at Brea Boulevard and Birch Street at 9 a.m.

— A rally at Laguna Beach’s main beach at 107 S. Coast Highway at 10 a.m.

— A rally at the San Clemente Public Library, 242 Avenida Del Mar, at 9 a.m.

In solidarity with the students, MoveOn.org plans to have a plane fly over Huntington Beach carrying a banner with a message critical of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach). The banner will read “Rep. Rohrabacher: Vote 4 Kids, Not NRA.”

The Orange County events are among more than 800 rallies taking place across the country. Thousands of people were also gathering in downtown L.A., Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, Burbank, Pico Rivera, Long Beach and Santa Clarita.

Organizers of the nationwide march are calling on politicians to find a solution to gun violence and mass shootings in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)