LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of young Angelenos are expected to join their cohorts across nation Saturday for the March For Our Lives, a gun control rally with the ultimate goal of preventing gun deaths in the U.S.

The nationwide rally was organized in the wake of the deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. last month.

The L.A. march, which starts at 9 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets in Downtown, is one of at least 50 such rallies being held across the country Saturday.

Fourteen-year-old Katherine Lake and 15-year-old Carly Dutcher were readying their protest signs Friday, ready to make their voices known.

“We’re gonna make a difference because we’re showing that kids can take action, that adults are not the only ones in charge,” Katherine told CBS2 News.

“I’m mature enough and intelligent enough and smart enough to know what needs to be pushed forward,” echoed Carly.

The movement has big backers locally, including from billionaire Eli Broad ($1 million), George and Amal Clooney ($500,000), Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw ($500,000) and Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg ($500,000).

Other Marches planned in the Southland will include those taking place in Ventura, Burbank, San Bernardino, Riverside, Manhattan Beach and Santa Ana, to name just a few.

In L.A., about 60,000 people are expected to show up, and Katherine is confident her fellow young people will be the largest contingent of anti-gun activists.

“It’s going to be a majority of kids ’cause it’s happening to us,” said Lake. “It’s not happening to adults, and that’s what’s gonna make change — we are.”

Gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people, including one teacher, during the February 14 massacre.

Survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas were in L.A. Friday speaking to students.

“I wanted to talk to them and make sure that they understood the severity of what really happened, and make sure it will never happen again,” said Hayley Licata at Shalvehet High School in West L.A.

Fifteen students from South L.A. traveled to Washington for the march there, with one student chosen to speak at the event.

The event Downtown is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sixth and Spring streets, and it is planned to end at Grand Park in front of L.A. City Hall.

The ride-hailing app Lyft will offering free rides worth up to $15 to people attending the march.

The following streets will be closed during the event: