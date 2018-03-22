STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Ride-hailing app Lyft will be offering free rides worth a total of $1.5 million to people attending this weekend’s upcoming March For Our Lives protests around the country, including in Los Angeles.

The Saturday, March 24 nationwide demonstrations were planned to call for stricter gun control regulations in the wake of deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. last month.

“On March 24, those around the country will join March For Our Lives demonstrations to demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” a company statement read.

People attending marches in 50 U.S. cities can claim a free ride to the events by RSVPing at marchforourlives.com/events. Redemption codes will be distributed Friday, March 23 to those who reserve their rides at the website.

For those not able to RSVP, Lyft said it would be posting ride codes at lyft.com/MFOL starting Saturday morning.

Lyft stipulated riders under 18 years of age would need to be accompanied by an adult and that the codes would cover the cost of a ride up to $15.

Earlier this month, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green wrote a letter of condolences for and “solidarity” with students from Stoneman Douglas.

Survivor, gun control activist a student leader of March For Our Lives Cameron Kasky tweeted a photo of the letter, thanking Lyft for its support.

Former adviser to President Barack Obama also tweeted her support of the campaign Thursday.

Proud that @lyft is supporting #MarchForOurLives with free rides to 50 marches this Saturday. More info at https://t.co/nZZB4tWOBk. Thanks to the student organizers for inspiring action by so many. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 22, 2018

Lyft will be offering free rides in the following 50 U.S. cities: