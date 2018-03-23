NORWALK (CBSLA) — A man who was found dead in his car on the side of the 605 Freeway may have accidentally killed himself.

California Highway Patrol officers had stopped at about 1:13 a.m. Thursday to help a disabled vehicle along the northbound San Gabriel (605) Freeway at Firestone Blvd. They found a 47-year-old Hispanic man with what was initially described as trauma to his body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that the man had been involved in a domestic disturbance at his Norwalk home earlier that night. During the disturbance, the man punched a plate-glass window, cutting his arm and apparently severing his brachial artery.

After getting cut, he got into his car and drove away, still bleeding. Detectives say they believe he drove onto the freeway, where he eventually bled out and died.

The death is being investigated as accidental at this time, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.